Albany Med raises $631,859 to fight childhood cancer

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When COVID-19 threatened the cancellation of two holiday events that raise funds to support local children with cancer, Albany Med reached out to the community for help. The community heard the call – and overwhelmingly responded.

The Miracles Happen Through Melodies fundraising initiative to help support the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Med, the region’s only childhood cancer center, raised $631,859, beating its $500,000 goal, the center announced.

“In these unprecedented times, not even COVID-19 could stop our community’s remarkable dedication to fighting childhood cancer,” said Dennis P. McKenna, M.D., president and CEO of Albany Med. “Thanks to our generous community, vital treatments and promising research trials continued.And our extraordinary doctors, nurses and staff at the Melodies Center continued to bring hope and healing, with world-class care close to home.”

For 40 years, the proceeds of the Melodies of Christmas concerts and the Dancing in the Woods gala have supported the programs of the Melodies Center. Without these events, Albany Med had to close a significant financial gap of $500,000 by year’s end.

During the pandemic, Dancing in the Woods was a 30-minute virtual event and Melodies of Christmas cancelled its live concerts but hosted a virtual program on Christmas Day on CBS.