ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center provided an update after a Code Silver was declared on Monday. This comes after a Colonie man barricaded in his 97-year-old mother’s room with a weapon.

Police said Dino Savoca, 61, brought a BB gun and a shotgun to his mother’s hospital room. A Code Silver was issued, which is used when there is a potentially armed assailant in the hospital. Both the hospital and Albany Medical College went into lockdown, and Savoca was later taken into custody.

Dr. Dennis McKenna, Albany Med President and CEO, said he was proud of the response. He also said the hospital has established a task force to look at the incident and see what they can change going forward.

Savoca was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, and Kidnapping. Police said his mother died Tuesday but did not have a cause of death.