Albany Med Nurses speak-out with new COVID-19 resurgence plan

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – Albany Medical Center Nurses sounded the alarm about PPE and protocol problems at the hospital on Sunday. They outlined steps that the hospital should take to protect the community’s help.

Albany Med Nurses, community supporters, including Reverend Peter Cook, New York State Council of Churches, United Church of Christ, Dr. Brenda Robinson, Black Nurses Coalition and the Capital District Labor Federation gathered in front of the hospital highlighting the continued lack of preparation and safety protocols at Albany Med.

Nurses say after 7 months they are speaking out about PPE being reused and the need for greater transparency from Albany Med leadership.

Dr. Brenda Robison says the time is now to make these changes for the nurses.

“Albany Med has an obligation to keep patients and our nurses safe by providing PPE. When nurses and other staff come to work to care for their patients it should not be a game of hide the medical masks. I want to stress that disposal means disposal, and single use means single use,” said she.

On Sunday, they released a 5-step COVID Resurgence Plan to ensure the safety and health of staff, patients and the community.

The plan includes environmental controls that will save lives. Nurses want all postiive COVID-19 patients to bee in separate units and all patients must be tested upon entering the facility.

The nurses want to take steps to COVID from spreading outside the hospital’s doors. They are demanding the need for the highest PPE standards in the US. Nurses say their staffing rations and levels must be restored now. They are asking for complete transparency and collaboration with the Albany Med leadership.

Albany Med Leadership sent this statement to News10 regarding Sunday’s speak-out.

The health and safety of our patients, students and staff remain Albany Med’s top priorities. We continue adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding all safety measures, and we do so in close collaboration with our colleagues. We are prepared to care for all members of our community regardless of their needs, as we have been since the start of the pandemic, as we have done for 181 years. Albany Medical Center Management



