Albany Med nurses accept first union contract

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nurses at Albany Medical Center have voted on their first union contract after three years of bitter negotiations with the region’s largest hospital and healthcare organization.

Late Thursday night, their union, the New York State Nurses Association, said the contract had been agreed upon.

It includes a 1.5 percent pay raise and another 1.7 percent merit-based raise. There are also improved shift differentials, caps on health insurance premiums, and a $1,000 bonus for job referrals.

Albany Med said the nurses’ first union contract would also allow nurses to opt-in to the union and pay dues, but those who don’t join would still get the same contract.

Some 2,000 nurses voted to form their first union in 2018, and they endured walkouts, strikes and bitter negotiations since then.