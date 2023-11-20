ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The suspect charged with bringing a gun into Albany Medical Center cannot represent himself. A judge ruled on Monday that Dino Savoca is not mentally fit to do so.

Savoca is facing three charges, including second degree murder, after his mother died days after he tried to prevent medical staff from moving her. He’s accused of bringing a loaded shotgun and a BB gun into his mother’s hospital room in March. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The hospital went into lockdown for several hours. It prompted Albany Med and other hospitals to review their safety protocols.