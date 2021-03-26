Albany Med hit with OSHA violations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)—the agency overseeing workplace safety compliance—has leveled violations at Albany Medical Center Hospital. NYSNA said the violations were for failing to protect nurses from COVID.

“[Albany Med] refuses to listen to us or take proper measures to protect us during this pandemic. They do not support nurses but even in the face of this we still fight to provide quality care,” said Michele Hana, a registered nurse (RN) in the emergency room, in a written statement.

The union says nurses at Albany Med were notified by OSHA of citations against the hospital for three violations:

Failing to give respirators to employees to protect from aerosolized COVID

Failing to ensure that RNs provided user checks on N95 respirators

Failing to ensure that each RN could demonstrate how to check the seals of N95 respirators

The violations, considered “serious” by OSHA, are listed on the agency’s website. However, the OSHA site clearly indicates that “violations under contest—which means the citations could be added or deleted. Either way, current OSHA-proposed fines against Albany Med total $40,959—over $13,000 for each violation.

The violations were issued on March 8. They were then contested on March 10.

“[Albany Med] management has never taken COVID protocols seriously, said RN Tonia Bazel. “OSHA has confirmed what we have been saying for months. We, as nurses, are doing everything we can to keep people safe and healthy without the help of our management.”

