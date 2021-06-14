Albany Med expands visitation guidelines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center Hospital will expand its visitation guidelines beginning Monday, June 14. The changes are made with respect to a significant decrease in the regional rate of coronavirus cases, which is currently below 1%.

In line with New York State Department of Health guidelines, Albany Med will permit two visitors over 12 years of age to visit a patient between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and between 5-8 p.m. Two different visitors will be allowed during each visiting period.

“We understand how important and comforting it is for our patients to have their loved ones nearby throughout their care process and for their loved ones to see them while they’re in our care,” said Dennis P. McKenna, M.D., president and Chief Executive Officer at Albany Med. “As more people get vaccinated and the number of coronavirus cases continues to decrease, we are happy to welcome visitors back into our facilities safely and responsibly.”

All visitors must adhere to the following guidelines:

Visitors will be screened upon entry for symptoms and fever and travel history

Visitors must be wearing surgical masks. Visitors who arrive with cloth masks will be provided with surgical masks

Visitors must remain in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit

Visitors who fail to follow these guidelines will be asked to leave the hospital

Exceptions will be made for one support person to accompany patients in labor and delivery, pediatric patients, and patients with special needs and other limited circumstances. Additional exceptions may be permitted for patients at the end of life. Visitation to outpatient areas remains unchanged due to the need to maintain social distancing in waiting areas.

The expanded visitation guidelines will remain in effect as long as the regional number of COVID cases remains low.