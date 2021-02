ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On the first day of Black History Month, local poets are taking the time to celebrate Black artists of the past that inspired them by sharing new words of art tonight. Poetic Vibes is an open mic night organized by D. Colin— an accomplished Capital Region native who performs her work everywhere from Proctors to protests.

“A lot of my poems are driven by a quote by Nina Simone. An artist’s duty, as far as I’m concerned, is to reflect the times," said Colin. "Art is so essential in moving the masses toward change.”