ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has released a statement on the passage of the 2023 city budget. Her statement is as follows:

“I want to thank Council Finance Committee Chair Sonia Frederick for her leadership, diligence, and hard work during the budget review process, Council President Pro Tempore Kelly Kimbrough and Council Majority Leader Ginnie Farrell for their support, and the rest of the members of the Common Council who have voted overwhelmingly to pass my 2023 Proposed City Budget. We have worked hard alongside the Common Council to ensure this budget makes transformative investments across New York’s Capital City. We look forward to continuing this work in 2023 to ensure we remain an Albany for all – powered by pride & potential – for generations to come.”