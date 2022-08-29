ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said Monday morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. She said mild, allergy-like symptoms started Sunday night, but credits being fully vaccinated and boosted for not feeling much worse.

Mayor Sheehan said she will work in isolation for at least the next five days, in line with CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols. She will continue to carry out her duties as Mayor virtually and is in contact with members of her senior staff by phone. Meetings will be held online.

“I want to use this opportunity to remind our neighbors and friends to get tested for COVID, even if you have allergy-like symptoms, and to get vaccinated and boosted if you have not yet done so,” said the Mayor. “It is clear COVID is still very present in our community and these healthy behaviors can help save your life and the lives of your loved ones.”