ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan’ s four-legged friend, Odell, has sadly passed away. The mayor made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday morning.
“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved dog, Odell,” Sheehan said. “Albany’s First Dog was a fan favorite whether on a stroll through the Buckingham Pond and Downtown Albany neighborhoods, visiting City Hall during the pandemic, at family holidays, making a cameo appearance on social media for National Dog Day, or most recently at Capital Hills as we celebrated the opening of the walking trails to all our four-legged friends.”
It is unclear how Odell died. Mayor Sheehan and her husband, Bob, said the pup brought them great joy for many years, and he will be sorely missed.