Albany mayor introducing fair housing legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan held a press conference at 3 p.m. to unveil what her office calls “historic” fair housing legislation.
Sheehan was joined by city officials and housing advocates to talk about the measure being introduced to the Albany Common Council. It’s designed to:
- Create the first “good cause eviction” law in the state
- Modernize the city’s rental dwelling registry
- Empower the city’s buildings and regulatory compliance department to proactively address building emergencies