Albany mayor introducing fair housing legislation

WASHINGTON, DC (NEWS10) -- U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Tuesday announced $2,454,304 in federal funding for twelve airports across New York State. Funding was issued through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) under the Department of Transportation (DOT) to help local airports who have struggled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Air travel is vital to the connectivity and success of the Upstate economy, which is why, as New York continues down the road to recovery, I fought tooth and nail in negotiations to get airports the funding they need to keep services running,” said Senator Schumer. “Airports serve important functions in many communities, especially in more rural areas, connecting people to the rest of the world and allowing for economic opportunities to land. I will continue to fight for federal funding to keep our airports open and operational and to make sure Upstate New York has the help it needs to revive and thrive.”