Albany mayor entering precautionary quarantine after exposure in Syracuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced on Thursday that she would undergo a voluntary and precautionary COVID-19 quarantine while continuing her mayoral duties.

The mayor’s office says the quarantine is the result of potential exposure at an event on the importance of federal aid for local governments held at Syracuse City Hall on Wednesday.

Sheehan was briefly in contact with a COVID-19-positive individual, and she says the quarantine comes from an abundance of caution. “I am feeling well and am taking this voluntary quarantine seriously,” she said. “My main priority is managing our City’s storm recovery and ensuring that we do everything possible to open our streets, remove downed trees, and support National Grid’s efforts to restore power to our residents and businesses.”

Sheehan will continue managing Albany’s emergency services as the area recovers from Wednesday’s storm that cut power to about 4,700 residents with National Grid.

Onondaga County’s Health Department is follow its standard contact tracing procedures following the event in Syracuse.

