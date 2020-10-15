Albany mayor discuss COVID response at forum with Chamber of Commerce

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sheehan_542950

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is set to discuss the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at a 4 p.m. forum with the Capital Region Chamber of Commerce.

Words from the mayor are scheduled to take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday via a livestream. Register online to participate.

Sheehan’s management of the city—during not only the pandemic, but a summer of public unrest surrounding the death of George Floyd—has had its fair share of proponents and detractors. One extreme measure Sheehan took was foregoing her salary in an attempt to keep the city budget balanced.

The Capital Region Chamber says that even in the face of uncertainty, “Mayor Sheehan’s sound fiscal management continues to lead the City to a strong and sustainable future.”

In addition to COVID, Sheehan is scheduled to speak on ongoing transformative investments in Albany neighborhoods, rezoning of the city, and residential and commercial development.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report