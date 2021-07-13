Albany mayor comments on recent gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan continued to address the problem of gun violence in her city. On Tuesday, she responded to the issue of bail reform as it relates to recent shootings.

Sheehan said the city needs to look at how they can better engage young people who are arrested and released on bail and take ideas from programs elsewhere in the U.S. that provide specific pre-trial services to discourage repeat offenders and make the city safer.

She said, through partnerships at the state and federal level, Albany police will continue to aggressively pursue those responsible for gun violence and hold them accountable.