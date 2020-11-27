Albany marketing company highlights Black-owned local businesses for free

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The coming weeks will be make or break for many shop owners, but especially for Black businesses, which are closing at twice the rate of others due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

While the past eight months have been difficult and strenuous, one Capital Region Black-owned business has taken to social media to highlight local Black-owned brands. The L.O.O.K, which stands for Loving Our Own Kind, was started last year by Dariah Duncan.

“It’s important to support Black-owned businesses because a lot of them lack the funding to even keep up. You know you will see people start but never finish,” said Duncan.

The L.O.O.K, an Albany-based Black-owned marketing company, set out to be the central location where people can find black and brown-owned fashion brands, products, and services. They promote brands the brands for free, all that is required is to fill out an online form, found on their Instagram and Facebook pages.

The L.O.O.K also provides paid services: a monthly newsletter and business directory used to highlight black and brown local businesses.