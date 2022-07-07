ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man charged after an officer-involved shooting in Albany in January was arraigned Thursday. Jordan Young pleaded not guilty to Attempted Aggravated Assault of a Police Officer and Menacing a Police Officer.

Body camera footage of the incident shows Young charging toward a police officer with a knife. Police were responding to reports of a home invasion nearby when they said they came across Young holding a knife to a dog’s throat.

Young’s family disputes the police department’s version of events. The Albany Community Police Review Board is investigating.