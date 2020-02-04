Albany man shares emotional story of brother’s overdose at training session for opioid reversal drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man shared his story of love and loss to the opioid crisis Tuesday. Josh Lewis says he first noticed a change in his brother Greg after he got into a serious car accident.

“It started so harmlessly, right? It started with him going to the doctor for a back issue, and then suddenly it was lies, secrets, hiding, these things where we wouldn’t see him for months,” Josh explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

From there, Josh says he, his mother, and sisters all suffered watching Greg suffer for 10 years, first addicted to his prescriptions, then to heroin, and finally his untimely death in November. Josh spoke about his brother for the first time to a group getting training from the Albany County Department of Health on how to use Narcan — the life saving drug that can reverse an overdose.

“This is a lot of family members, this is friends, again as I was saying earlier, this has really touched everyone. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or poor, it you’re mid income, it doesn’t matter what color, this has touched everyone’s life and it’s continuing, it’s not slowing up. We are just getting – because of the training and doing the out reach and education – we’re getting more reversals,” says Albany County Executive Daniel McCoy.

In fact, Josh says at one point his brother Greg was saved from another car crash thanks to a well prepared passerby.

“The fact that we had him for as long as we did and got to spend much time as we did with him, in fact wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for someone with Narcan,” Josh says.

McCoy worked with local pharmacies in 2016 to make Narcan available over the counter. Anyone in the county can come get one of these kits from the Department of Health if they just come to one of these training session on how to use it.

Josh says he hopes the people of Albany will hear his and Greg’s story and act to prevent losing their own loved ones.

“Remember that it’s a disease, as opposed to something that we need to punish them for,” he says.