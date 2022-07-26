ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man, who pleaded guilty in August 2021 to several child pornography charges, was sentenced on Tuesday to over 12 years in prison. The 148-month sentence came with a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after Christopher Pratt, 58, gets out of jail.

As part of his original plea, Pratt admitted that he distributed and received child pornography files over the internet through a peer-to-peer file sharing program. Pratt also admitted to storing numerous child pornography files on his personal laptop, in a folder labeled “JB” for “jailbait.” The files included depictions of the sexual abuse and rape of prepubescent children and toddlers.

On top of his prison sentence, Pratt was ordered Tuesday to pay $18,000 in restitution for the child victims of his offenses. He was sentenced by United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino.

This case was investigated by the FBI and its Child Exploitation Task Force, with help from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office and forensic analysts from the New York State Police Computer Crime Unit. It was prosecuted by U.S. Attorneys Rachel Williams and Katherine Kopita as part of Project Safe Childhood.