ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced for his role in an attempted armed robbery in August 2021. Elijah Fields-Wilson, 23, will spend eight years in prison, according to the Albany County District Attorney’s Office.

Fields-Wilson pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in July.

He and a co-defendant tried to steal items while having a gun in the area of Catherine Street in the city of Albany.