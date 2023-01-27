ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Albany County Supreme Court sentenced Paul Barbaritano, 55, to 25 years to Life in State Prison following his conviction of one count of murder. The indictment alleged that Barbaritano intentionally caused the death of Nicole Jennings on or about July 5, 2019, at 8 Bravato Street, by cutting her throat with a knife.

“The defendant not only slashed the neck of this victim, thereby killing her, but the defendant say and did nothing after the injury, as Ms. Jennings bled out, and died on the floor of his apartment,” said Judge Roger McDonough. “He made no effort to help, he made no effort to contact police, 911, an ambulance… As such, the only appropriate sentence is to sentence you to 25 years to life incarceration.”