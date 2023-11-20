ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for shooting and killing another man in 2015. Jaushi’ir Weaver was sentenced after being convicted of second degree murder in September.

Weaver was charged in connection with the shooting death of Courtney Yates, who was killed near Lark Street and Sheridan Avenue. The 25-year old was first convicted of murder in 2016, but it was overturned earlier this year after the New York State Supreme Court concluded the judge failed to properly instruct the jury.

Weaver is also serving a 15-year sentence for criminal possession of a weapon. The two sentences will run concurrently.