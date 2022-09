ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man will spend decades in prison after admitting to a fatal shooting. Shimair Perrin, 30, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison followed by five years of probation.

Perrin pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the First Degree back in June. Officials said Perrin intentionally shot Lamon Lanier, 34, in the area of Willett Street and Hudson Avenue in Albany on July 23, 2021.

Lanier was shot in the head.