Albany man sentenced to 20+ years for 2019 armed bank robberies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Christopher J. Cohn, 27, of Albany, received an over-20-year sentence for two armed bank robberies in February 2019.

Acting U.S. Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon said, “Christopher Cohn inflicted terror on everyone in the banks during the robberies and even fired a shot hitting an employee. Thanks to the tireless efforts of our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, Cohn will now spend many years in prison. Our community is a safer place now that he has been held accountable for his shocking crimes.”

Also known as “Wolf,” Cohn was sentenced to 241 months and a five-year term of supervised release. He is also required to pay repay close to $360,000:

$193,863 dollars to victims

$14,954 in recovered proceeds

$150,570 in unrecovered proceeds

Cohn pleaded guilty in March 2020 to charges including armed bank robbery and use of a firearm during a crime of violence, admitting to his participation in the robberies. He and an accomplice robbed a Trustco Bank in Albany and an M&T Bank in North Greenbush, wearing ski masks, flashing guns, firing twice, and pocketing six figures.

Law enforcement tracked the pair and a getaway driver to an Albany motel using a GPS tracker planted by a bank employee. Ultimately, Cohn was arrested with over $10,000 in cash.