Albany man sentenced in fatal February shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Darryl Smith, 34, of Albany was sentenced on Wednesday for his part in a fatal February shooting. Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on September 17.

Albany County District Attorney David P. Soares announced that Smith was sentenced to nine years in state prison, to be followed by five years of post-release supervision.

In February, officers said they watched Smith standing in the street firing into a Clinton Avenue home. He dropped the gun and surrendered when he saw the officers.

The gunshots followed an argument between those inside and outside the house. Police say their investigation revealed that the first shots were fired toward the street from within the house. One of the residents,

Inside the residence, 19-year old Irving Lamboy, was shot in the back by Smith’s gunfire. He was treated at the scene and sent to Albany Med, where he was pronounced dead.