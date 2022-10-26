ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison on Wednesday, as a result of a guilty plea from June 27. Fish admitted to falsifying a number of letters to a U.S. District Judge to deceive the court to receive leniency.

Fish admitted he submitted seven fraudulent character letters to United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino in December 2019, to deceive the Court and obtain leniency during his sentencing from a prior case that was already concluded. In that case, Fish was convicted of computer hacking, identity theft, and child pornography crimes. Fish admitted to doctoring four letters, one from a priest, and one supposedly from his mother and grandparents.

Fish was sentenced to 9 years and three months back in May. His imprisonment for obstruction of justice will begin after his prison sentence when that sentence ends.