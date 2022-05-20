ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man has been sentenced for stealing nude photos of numerous victims and possessing child pornography. Officials said Michael P. Fish, 26 was sentenced to 9 years and 3 months in prison. Fish is accused of computer fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection to the hacking of online social media accounts, stealing nude images of dozens of female victims, as well as owning child porn.

As part of his guilty plea, Fish admitted that from about 2016 to 2019, while an undergraduate at SUNY-Plattsburgh and also a law student. He had access to the school email accounts of dozens of female students and used that information to gain further access to the victims’ social media accounts.

Police said Fish stole and traded online with others, private nude images, and videos stored in the victims of social media accounts. Fish further admitted that on March 19, 2019, he possessed several videos of child pornography on his laptop computer.

Subsequently, Nicholas Faber, 25, of Rochester was sentenced to three years in prison on August 19, 2021, as a co-conspirator. Faber is accused of computer hacking and aggravated identity theft offenses police said.

As a result of these crimes, SUNY-Plattsburgh had to allocate money and staff to identifying compromised accounts, reviewing computer and server access logs, resetting passwords, and notifying students and parents. After Fish is released from prison, he will also have a 15-year term of probationary supervision and was ordered to pay $35,430 in restitution to SUNY-Plattsburgh.

In January 2021, Fish was charged with a criminal complaint with obstruction of justice for submitting six fraudulent character letters to the court in connection to his sentencing. That case remains pending officials said.