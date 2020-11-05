Albany man pleads not guilty to June murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Alfonso Fuller, 29, of Albany pleaded not guilty on Thursday morning at his arraignment for a June homicide on Third Street.

An indictment was unsealed on Thursday, following a grand jury’s charges against Fuller. He’s accused of working with another person to commit second-degree murder. The victim, Dwayne Fenner, 34, was shot and killed outside of a Third Street residence just shortly after 4 p.m. on June 18.

The grand jury also leveled a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge against Fuller for another incident on April 25. At the time, Albany Police alleged that a man, now identified by authorities as Fuller, shot and killed a pet dog after arguing with individuals in the area. This shooting allegedly took place just before 6 p.m. near Elm and Grand Streets.

The murder charge is an A-I felony, carrying a potential life sentence with a conviction. Still, the Albany District Attorney’s Office says that the investigation into the murder remains open and pending. The weapon charge is a less severe felony, worth up to 15 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines. Fuller pleaded not guilty to both charges, and is remaining jailed without bail pending further scheduling.

