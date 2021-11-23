Albany man pleads not guilty in Red Carpet Inn homicide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty to charges in relation to a homicide at the Red Carpet Inn in Albany. District Attorney P. David Soares said Serieon Bankston, 26, was arraigned in Albany County Court on November 23.

On September 18 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Police found 35-year-old, Shawn Terry, of Rensselaer, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bankston is accused of intentionally causing the death of Terry by shooting him with an illegally possessed firearm. The investigation was led by detectives in the Albany Police Department.

Charges:

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (armed violent felony)

Bankston was remanded in to custody without bail after the arraignment. No new appearance dates have been scheduled for Bankston at this time.