ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has pled guilty to possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Charles Williams, 34, now faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and up to three years of post-release supervision.

On November 18, 2021, U.S. Marshals tracked Williams to a hotel to arrest him for a kidnapping incident. Upon searching his room, the Marshals located a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, which Williams is prohibited from possessing due to a previous felony conviction for first-degree assault.

Williams was convicted by a jury of second-degree kidnapping earlier this year, and he additionally pled guilty to a second-degree assault in Rensselaer County back in October. His sentencing for the firearm possession is scheduled for March 4, 2024.