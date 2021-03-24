Albany man pleads guilty to assaulting senior Troy restauranteur

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office says Shamaiah Davis, 40, of Albany pleaded to assaulting the 71-year-old owner of Jimmy’s Luncheonette in Troy. Authorities say he also robbed the establishment.

The assault goes back to May 12, 2020, by the District Attorney’s account. On that day, Davis went to the luncheonette on Congress Street in Troy. There was an altercation at the restaurant, and Davis hit the victim in the head and body, causing several serious injuries. He then stole property.

After investigating, Troy police arrested Davis on May 15. They said the owner had just finished serving Davis breakfast and asked him to leave when he attacked her, striking her in the face and head.

The DA announced the guilty plea to second-degree assault on Tuesday. It’s a class D felony, where someone over 65 years old is intentionally injured by someone at least 10 years younger. The charge can be worth up to seven years when he’s sentenced in April, and it’s sometimes associated with “elder abuse.”

When initially arrested, Davis was also charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon.