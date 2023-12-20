ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man is facing at least ten years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Abdalon Bruno, 38, will be sentenced on February 23, 2024.

The indictment alleges Bruno burglarized or attempted to burglarize numerous buildings in Albany. Locations include the Hope House on Madison Avenue, Ragonese Italian Imports on New Scotland Avenue, St. Catherine’s Center on New Scotland Avenue, and a dormitory for college students with special needs on South Main Avenue.

According to the indictment, the burglaries and attempted burglaries occurred between May 12, 2022, and May 19, 2022.