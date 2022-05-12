ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – District Attorney P. David Soares said on Wednesday, that Ahliek Leonard, 19, of Albany plead guilty to his connection to a 2021 homicide investigation on Delaware Avenue. Leonard pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter which is a felony.

According to an indictment, Leonard admitted that he intentionally caused the death of 36-year-old Andrew Miller also of Albany, by shooting him with a handgun following a verbal altercation. On November 18, at about 12 noon, police responded to a shooting in an area of a combined KFC/Taco Bell restaurant on Delaware Avenue, where Leonard worked at the time.

On December 13, police executed a search warrant at a home on First Street and arrested Leonard in connection to the shooting. Leonard’s plea satisfies the charges in the initial indictment, which include second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon both felonies.

Leonard is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18. He is expected to receive 24 years in state prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision. An order of protection will also be issued on behalf of the victim’s family.