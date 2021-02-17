Albany man in possession of marijuana, heroin, cocaine facing drug charges after traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 12, State Police in Latham arrested Francisco Salazar, 65, of Albany. State Police stopped Salazar for a series of traffic infractions as he traveled on Central Avenue in Albany Friday night.

When the Trooper approached Salazar’s vehicle, they could smell marijuana coming from the car and a probable cause search was conducted. Salazar was found to be in possession of a small quantity of marijuana as well as heroin, cocaine, and three hypodermic needles containing heroin.

Salazar was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (D felony), five counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (A misdemeanor), and three counts of Possession of a Hypodermic Instrument (A misdemeanor).

Salazar was taken into custody and transported to State Police in Latham for processing. He was virtually arraigned in Menands Village Court and remanded to Albany County Jail. He is due back in Albany City Court on February 17.