Albany man has third charge of possessing a loaded gun during traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany man was charged with handgun possession following a traffic stop Wednesday morning on Commerce Ave.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6 at approximately 11 a.m., Albany police officers stopped a vehicle on Commerce Ave. near Terminal St. for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver, Tristan Combs, 19, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun.

Combs was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. He was also cited for Failure to Signal, Fail to Stop at a Stop Sign and Operating an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.

Combs also has two pending cases in Rensselaer County for weapons possession. On July 10, 2020 and on Sept. 19, 2020 he was found in possession of handguns during two separate traffic stops.