ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man responsible for a fatal shooting at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard in Albany in September 2021 has been sentenced. Serieon Bankston was sentenced to 19 years in state prison.

The 26-year old shot and killed Shawn Terry, 35, of Rensselaer at the hotel. He pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in June. He is also required to fulfill five years of probation after his release.

In a separate case, Bankston also pleaded guilty to attempted assault and was sentenced to two to four years in state prison. That sentence will run concurrently with the 19 years for the Red Carpet Inn shooting