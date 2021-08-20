Albany man gets 16 years for fatal Sheridan Avenue stabbing

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Vincent Ellis, 24, of Albany was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation for the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Brian Jenkins.

On March 9, at around noon, police say Ellis and Jenkins were fighting on Sheridan Avenue, which led to the fatal stabbing. Police arrested Ellis at the incident, and Jenkins later died as a result of his injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter before Judge Richard McNally, this afternoon in Albany County Court.