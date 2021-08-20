Albany man gets 16 years for fatal Sheridan Avenue stabbing

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
Vincent Ellis mugshot (Albany County District Attorney)

Vincent Ellis mugshot (Albany County District Attorney)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Vincent Ellis, 24, of Albany was sentenced to 16 years in state prison, followed by five years of probation for the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Brian Jenkins.

On March 9, at around noon, police say Ellis and Jenkins were fighting on Sheridan Avenue, which led to the fatal stabbing. Police arrested Ellis at the incident, and Jenkins later died as a result of his injuries at Albany Medical Center.

Ellis pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter before Judge Richard McNally, this afternoon in Albany County Court.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire