ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been sentenced for raping two minors several years ago. The district attorney’s office says Anthony Taylor, 44, raped the two kids from January 2017 to January 2019.

In October 2022, Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in state prison, followed by 15 years of probation.

Originally, Taylor was charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, four counts of rape, criminal possession of a weapon, and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Most of those charges were tossed as part of the October 2022 plea deal.

Assistant District Attorney Ariel Fallon handled the prosecution of this case. Taylor was sentenced by the Hon. William T. Little in Albany County Court.