BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating the death of an Albany man on the New York State Thruway. Police said Michael Tran, 48, was found near Exit 23.

On May 29, around 11:15 p.m., police responded to a property damage crash on the Thruway southbound near Exit 23 in Bethlehem. After an investigation, police found that Tran was driving north in the southbound lanes when his vehicle struck a tractor-trailer.

Police said Tran, who witnesses said appeared to be uninjured, walked away from the scene before troopers arrived. Troopers searched the area but Tran was not located.

On May 30, around 11:50 a.m., troopers found Tran dead in the median south of Exit 23 during a second search of the crash area. Based on his injuries, police believe he was struck by a northbound vehicle sometime after leaving the scene of the initial crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact State Police Troop G at (518) 783-3211.