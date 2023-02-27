ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was found guilty of several charges, including attempted murder, in relation to crimes committed in 2021.

Demetries Smith, 35, was found guilty of One Count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Two Counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, One Count of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Three Counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Smith tried to kill someone during an attempted robbery on North Swan Street in the city of Albany on October 6, 2021. A week later on October 13, he tried to cause the death of a second person on Livingston Avenue. Officials said he was also accused of having a loaded firearm during both incidents as well as on Broad Street on October 14.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in April. He faces a maximum of 75 years to life as a Mandatory Persistent Violent Felony offender.