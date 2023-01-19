ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was convicted Wednesday on felony weapons charges after he flashed a handgun during a confrontation last May. Ahquis Tarver, 30, was found guilty after a jury trial before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court.

Albany Police were sent to First and Ontario Streets at about 6:45 p.m. on May 26, 2022, for reports of an armed man. When officers arrived, the victim said they had seen Tarver riding their stolen bicycle. The victim confronted Tarver, so he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim.

Tarver is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20. He faces up to 15 years in state prison as a violent predicate felon.

Assistant District Attorney Seema Iyer is handling the prosecution of this case.