ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A jury convicted Houston Ketter III, 41, of attempted murder in the first and second degree and two counts of first-degree assault. Ketter was remanded without bail pending sentencing, which will take place on December 19.

According to the indictment, Ketter intentionally set a woman on fire on November 13, 2022. The incident occurred in the area of Bradford and Robin Streets. He was also accused of attempting to cause serious physical injury to another victim on a separate date.