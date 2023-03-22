ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was convicted of possessing a loaded firearm. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said Alphonso Robinson, 47, had a loaded handgun while he was in the area of Morton Avenue in June 2022.

He was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Weapon. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in May.

However, the DA’s office said Robinson could be classified as a possible persistent felon. If he receives that classification, then he faces 25 years to life in state prison.