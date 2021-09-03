Albany man charged with Murder in January shooting on Ontario Street

Albany County
Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man has been charged after a fatal shooting in January on Ontario Street in the city of Albany.

Nicholas Higgins, 28, was charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree in the death of 23-year-old Uizaie Brigman.

Around 11:55 p.m. on January 11, police were called to the area of Ontario Street and Hamilton Street for a shooting. At the scene, they found Brigman inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following his arraignment, Higgins was returned to the Albany County Jail where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on June 30 as part of a joint investigation with the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

