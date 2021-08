Maurice Skeen, 22, of Albany, died from a stab wound to the torso after a fight on March 13, 2020 on Madison Avenue in the city of Albany. (NEWS10)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal stabbing in March 2020.

On March 13, 2020, police were called to a fight in the area of Madison and New Scotland Avenues. At the scene, police found 22-year-old Maurice Skeen, of Albany, with a stab wound to the torso.

He later died at Albany Medical Center.

Monday, 21-year-old Darius Cokely, of Albany, was charged with Murder in the Second Degree in Skeen’s death. He was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail.