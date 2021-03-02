Albany man charged with choking, biting two women while driving on I-787

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On March 1, State Police in Latham arrested Tymear Mallory, 28, of Albany. Just before 6 p.m., State Police responded to a dispute in a vehicle on I-787 in Albany.

When they arrived, they found two women who had gotten into a verbal argument with Mallory while driving on the interstate. According to police, the argument turned physical. As a result, Mallory is accused of choking one victim and biting the arm of the other. He is also accused of taking a cell phone from one of the victims to prevent her from calling 911. Mallory left the scene before police could arrive.

Mallory was arrested for:

Two counts of Assault in the Third Degree

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree

Mallory was later located in the Village of Menands and taken into custody. He was processed at State Police in Latham and issued an appearance ticket. He is due in Albany City Court on March 15.