ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, at about 7:45 p.m., police were called to an area of Morton Avenue and Eagle Street for reports of a man armed with a handgun. The Albany Police Department said Alphonso Robinson, 46, of Albany was arrested following their investigation.

According to a report, police observed a man matching the description of the suspect and attempted to stop him. Police approached Robinson, but he ran off on foot. He was quickly taken into custody and was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber revolver they said.

Charged:

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony).

Robinson was arraigned in Albany County Court. He was remanded to Albany County Jail.