Albany man arrested on attempted robbery charge

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On February 18, State Police in Albany arrested Marc Bowman, 53, of Albany for Attempted Robbery in the Third Degree, a class D felony.

At 7:18 a.m., Troopers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that occurred on the concourse level of the Empire State Plaza. Bowman is accused of attempting to take a laptop from the victim as he walked past them on the Concourse. The two briefly struggled and eventually Bowman left the scene. The victim was able to keep their laptop.

After reviewing surveillance footage, Troopers were able to identify Bowman and was later located in downtown Albany.

Bowman was arraigned in Albany City Court and remanded to Albany County Jail. He is due back in court on March 23 at 1 p.m.