ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man was arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a woman Saturday morning. Jason Bryant, 36, of Albany was arrested following an investigation by the Albany Police Department.

Just before 3:20 a.m., Thursday, police were called to the Clinton Avenue and North Lake Avenue area for reports of a man with a handgun. Upon arrival, a woman told officers that while she was sitting in her car, a man known to her pointed a handgun at her.

Bryant was identified as the suspect walking the 400-block of Clinton Avenue and was taken into custody. Police also recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun during their investigation.

Charged:

One county of second-degree menacing.

One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

One count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Bryant was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Jail.