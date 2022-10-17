NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man was arrested in New Baltimore on Saturday. Morris Ozymandious, 48, faces several drug-related charges after being pulled over on state route 9W.

Around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over a 2003 Toyota Corolla on state route 9W in New Baltimore for traffic and vehicle law violations. Police say their investigation revealed Ozymandious had roughly 13.7 grams of crack cocaine. Police did not mention what sparked their investigation after pulling Ozymandious over.

Ozymandious was arrested and taken to the Catskill barracks. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of New Baltimore on November 15.

Charges: